Letter: Watch out for old food items

I’ve been hearing reports from people I know from around the area that they have been receiving old food items from food shelves — food banks and various other types of food donations.

I had a very fine friend who died from food poisoning and left behind a young family.

Just because we are hungry and desperate, doesn’t mean we should hurt one another!

Think of others!

If you see something like this, do something about it.

Coronavirus or food poisoning?

Check out the parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10, verses 30-37.

Jodi Bolinger

Albert Lea