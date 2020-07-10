July 12, 2020

Man arrested for domestic assault and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:42 am Friday, July 10, 2020

Police arrested Brian Lee Egeness, 44, for domestic assault at 9:03 p.m. Thursday at 215 E. Third St.

 

1 arrested for meth possession

Police arrested Gregory Daniel Major, 28, for fifth-degree meth possession at 12:45 a.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St. 

 

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out of a house at 4:36 a.m. Thursday at 409 Park Ave. 

