Marjorie Ann (Moe) Lonning

Marjorie Ann Lonning, age 88, of Albert Lea, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Marjorie was born September 22, 1931, daughter of Selmer and Norma (Sivesind) Moe in Waukon, IA. She attended rural school (3 years) and then to the Waukon Public Schools; graduating from Waukon High School in 1950. Marjorie “Marge” married Roger Lonning on August 16, 1953 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waukon. They were married 66 years, 11 months, 3 days. They were blessed with three children, Stuart, Kathy, and Steven.

Marge loved reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, crocheting, taking road trips, and visiting historical sites. One of the highlight trips was the trip to Norway in 1978 for their 25th wedding anniversary.

She worked for various businesses – John Deere Implements, Waukon; King-Seely Corporation; Stadheim Sanitation; Waste Systems and Waste Management, Albert Lea, retiring in 1993.

Marge is survived by her husband, Roger; her three children: Stuart (Grace) Lonning, Wentworth, SD, Kathy (Gary) O’Conner, Zumbrota, Steven (Cheryl) Lonning, Ellendale; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents, Selmer (1983) and Norma (1984) and her brother, Raymond Moe (2007).

The family wants to thank both the wonderful staff at Thorne Crest and St. Croix Hospice for the love and care they gave our Marge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Youth for Christ, Albert Lea, MN.