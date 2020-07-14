Matthew (Matt) Anthony Klocek, age 85, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on June 13, 1935 in Fairbault County, Minnesota, the son of Martha (Dulas) and William Klocek.

Matt served in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956 and was stationed in Korea. From 1965 – 1998, he farmed and raised livestock in Freeborn County, Minnesota and was the Owner and Operator of Klocek Farm Drainage for fifteen years. He also worked at John Deere and Stampers Processing in Wells, MN, and Wilson Meats in Albert Lea, MN. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Elks Club, and served as Clerk of Manchester Township.

Matt enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and cards, volunteering and travel. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, and in 2018 he and Vi moved from Albert Lea, MN to Brandon, FL to be closer to them.

Matt married Violet (Vi) Leesch in Wells, Minnesota on August 5, 1958. Together they cared for 18 foster children. Matt was also a godfather to 10 nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vi Klocek; two daughters, Debra (Fred) Heine and Dawn Wulf, both of Brandon, FL; two grandchildren, Matt Heine of Louisville, KY and Lyndsey (Tommy) Dittebrand of Brandon, FL; three great-grandsons, Tyler, Thaddeus (T.J.) and Logan; one sister, Janice Puckett of Hudson, WI; one brother, Ken (Jackie) of Nashville, TN and many nieces and nephews.

Matt is preceded in death by his parents William and Martha (Dulas) Klocek; brothers, Adrian, Alex, Louie and Hubert; sisters, Angela, Leona, Evelyn, Beatrice, and Rose.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Nativity Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brandon-fl/matthew-klocek-9248575