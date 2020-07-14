Minnesota health officials question quarantine list add

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials are questioning why the state was added to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s quarantine list.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Minnesota and three other states — New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin — were added to the list as governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from regions of the country where infection rates are growing.

Minnesota health officials are surprised by the addition because the state appears to be below the joint travel advisory’s threshold for travel restrictions.

“We are looking into this as it does not jibe with our data,” Minnesota’s infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann stated in an email Tuesday morning.

The addition of Minnesota and the other three states means that travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

Last month, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a joint travel advisory that applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positive rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Minnesota’s updated COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday morning showed a daily COVID-19 new case rate of 6 per 100,000 people and a testing positivity rate of only 3%.