Parkinson’s support group disbands
The board of the Southern Minnesota Parkinson’s Support Group voted earlier this month to disband for multiple reasons tied to COVID-19.
The group previously met at the Senior Center, which remains closed because of the pandemic.
The group has been in place for at least 15 years.
