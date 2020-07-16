08/15/59-07/03/20 Randy Alan Adams, age 60, of Mankato, Mn, formerly of Albert Lea, Mn, died Friday July 3, 2020 at his home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Internment will be in the Alden Cemetery, Alden, Mn.

Randy was born August 15, 1959 in Des Moines, Ia. The son of Richard and Darlene (Berding) Adam’s.

Randy grew up and attended high school in Alden, Mn.

Randy had an artistic touch, he enjoyed creating and drawing sketches for family and friends. Randy loved to cook, enjoyed gardening, reading and sharing a good read, and listening to music, but most of all Randy enjoyed gathering and socializing with friends and family and bringing them a smile with his many well remembered jokes. Randy never forgot the birthdays or special occasions of his family and friends and would never fail to send a card to acknowledge them. Randy had a giving spirit, especially to those who were in need the most. Many stories could be told by friends and family of Randy being the one to always help out where he could and give all that he could. He simply enjoyed simple acts of kindness and helping make life a little bit easier for people. Randy provided his time and support to many in the 12 Step Recovery program he attended in Mankato and surrounding area. He was a genuinely caring and supportive person who loved to share his wise words of wisdom as often as he could because he truly understood.

Randy will be greatly missed by his family, friends and those he met in his 12 Step Recovery groups.

Those left to remember and cherish Randy’s memory are his sister Sherri Adams (daughters Stephani & Stacia) of Albert Lea, Mn., brother Ron Adams (daughters Amanda & Chelsea, & son Bryce) of Albert Lea, Mn., and sister Lisa Adams (daughter Ashley) of Albert Lea, Mn., numerous great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rick and sister Juli.

Rest in eternal peace Randy, you are free at last. We will “see you on the other side.”