1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports
Police arrested Eno Buwe Mohamed, 27, for domestic assault, first-degree burglary and threats of violence at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 616 James Ave.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Shawn Casey Tope, 30, for a drug-related driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Frank Avenue.
Man cited for fleeing police
Police cited Jason Alan Wilker, 43, for fleeing on foot at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday at 710 Water St.
Shoplifting reported
Police received a report at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday of a shoplifting incident that had taken place the night prior at 1721 W. Main St. Theft of items was valued at $26.46.
Hit-and-run crash reported
Police received a report at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 302 Court St.
Suspicious person reported
Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. of an older male who was reportedly lurking around a yard at 310 E. Second St. and taking pictures of a girl.
Items illegally dumped
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday of a radiator and speakers that were illegally dumped sometime overnight at 25237 755th Ave., Clarks Grove.
Rapper Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Minnesota’s presidential ballot this November as an independent candidate, the... read more