August 26, 2020

  • 90°

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:28 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Police arrested Eno Buwe Mohamed, 27, for domestic assault, first-degree burglary and threats of violence at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 616 James Ave. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Shawn Casey Tope, 30, for a drug-related driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Frank Avenue. 

 

Man cited for fleeing police

Police cited Jason Alan Wilker, 43, for fleeing on foot at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday at 710 Water St. 

 

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday of a shoplifting incident that had taken place the night prior at 1721 W. Main St. Theft of items was valued at $26.46. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 302 Court St. 

 

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. of an older male who was reportedly lurking around a yard at 310 E. Second St. and taking pictures of a girl.

 

Items illegally dumped

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday of a radiator and speakers that were illegally dumped sometime overnight at 25237 755th Ave., Clarks Grove. 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials