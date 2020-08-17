17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured

Driver charged with criminal vehicular homicide

One person died and another was seriously injured Thursday night after a car crashed into a tree on 795th Avenue near the Glenville beach.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated it was called to a one-vehicle crash at 7:31 p.m. Thursday after receiving an initial report that two people had fallen out of a car.

When deputies arrived, they found a one-vehicle crash with multiple victims.

The Sheriff’s Office stated a 2002 Ford Taurus, driven by Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringoen, 18, of Albert Lea, was reportedly traveling south on 795th Avenue near the beach when the car left the roadway and hit a tree.

Two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office stated James Joseph Amarosa III, 17, of Albert Lea was pronounced dead at the scene, and Cameron Michael Cunningham, 15, of Twin Lakes was flown by Mayo One helicopter to St. Marys Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers, Shelby Luv Watkins, 19, of Austin, and Chase Anthony Garza, 17, of Albert Lea sustained minor injuries.

Deputies arrested Boots-Ringoen for criminal vehicular homicide-operating a vehicle with negligence-under the influence of alcohol and driving after revocation.

Boots-Ringoen appeared in Freeborn County District on Friday and was charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide-operate a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, one count of criminal vehicular homicide-operate vehicle with negligence and one count of driving after revocation.

Freeborn County District Court Judge Ross Leuning set his bail at $100,000 with conditions.

Boots-Ringoen was charged with third-degree driving while intoxicated tied to a separate incident Aug. 11.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Other assisting agencies were the Minnesota State Patrol, the Albert Lea Police Department, Glenville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo One helicopter.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.