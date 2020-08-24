Albert Lea elementary schools to release early because of heat advisory

Albert Lea Area Schools announced Monday morning elementary school students will be released at 11:15 a.m. due to the heat index threat this afternoon after 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 9 p.m. Heat index values up to 102 are expected.

Afternoon voluntary pre-K and early childhood special education classes have been canceled.

Albert Lea High School and Southwest Middle School will be released at 1:15 p.m. and 1:25 p.m., and secondary activities will still be held.

The National Weather Service advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

People should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.