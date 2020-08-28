Albert Lea tennis falls to Northfield

The Albert Lea girls’ tennis team faced the tough task of taking on Northfield Thursday night in its season opener.

Despite three of the singles matches being played to a third set, the Tigers were only able to pull out one win on the night, falling to the Raiders 6-1.

Senior Dominica Eckstrom was the lone Tiger to pull out a win at the meet. At the No. 3 singles spot, Eckstrom battled her way to a 6-2, 6-3 two-set victory over Lynnette Ott.

The three other singles matches all went to three sets, but none were won by an Albert Lea player. Senior Alli Dulitz was defeated in the No. 1 slot by Libby Brust, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. Senior Shelby Hanson was beaten by Caroline Ash at the No. 2 spot, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and freshman Rachel Doppelhammer was defeated by Maggie Hvang in the No. 4 singles spot, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles action, senior Hannah Conn and sophomore Alyssa Jensen were defeated in the No.1 slot, 7-6, 6-1. In the No. 2 spot, junior Steph Vogt and sophomore Hannah Willner lost 6-1, 6-1, and Marissa Hanson and Bree Weilage lost in the No. 3 doubles spot 6-0, 6-1.

The Tigers fall to 0-1 as a team this season, pending Friday night’s matchup with Mankato East. They will be back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Winona to take one the Winhawks.