Campus notes

Local students make academic lists

• Additions to the academic high honor and honor lists for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University-Mankato have been announced. Emily Taylor of Albert Lea was named to the honor list and Yessenia Gamez of New Richland was named to the high honor list.

• More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the dean’s list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Lauren Wetzel of Wells was named to the list.

• Greta Jacobson of Ellendale was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.

Area students graduate

• Mason Hammer of Albert Lea graduated from the University of North Dakota at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

• Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9. Katharine Lewer of New Richland graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.