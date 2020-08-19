Court Dispositions: Aug. 17, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Aug. 17

Miguel Angel Munos, 32, 525 Triangle Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: 911 interference. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 60 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 34 days. Fees $130. Adult sentence to service, 40 hours indeterminate. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 30 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 19 days. Fees $130.

Victorino Chilel Chavez, 33, 1616 Front St. W. Unit 1, Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene. Local confinement 90 days; stay zero years, zero months, 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $400.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.