Daily COVID-19 update: 1st death reported in Winnebago County; area Minnesota counties see increased cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:40 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

All area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to updates from local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 377. Of that number, 15 are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases were one person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.

No one is currently hospitalized from the county.

The following were the increases and case totals in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: Three new cases, 99 total cases
  • Mower County: Five new cases, 1,139 total cases
  • Steele County: Two new cases, 378 total cases
  • Waseca County: Ten new cases, 193 total cases

Statewide, 698 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 67,308. Of that number, 60,605 are out of isolation, and 309 are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Seven new deaths were reported in Crow Wing, Hennepin and Ramsey counties. One resident was in their early 40s, while the remainders were 65 or older. Two resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department stated 13,810 new tests were completed Wednesday, increasing the total completed to 1,322,220.

In Iowa updates, Winnebago County reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson and Allison Rice, registered nurse clinical manager. “Winnebago County and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

Winnebago has had 121 people test positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state as a whole has had 53,855 test positive since the beginning of the pandemic and 1,012 deaths.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 44 1
Anoka 4,177 116
Becker 170 1
Beltrami 286 1
Benton 342 3
Big Stone 29 0
Blue Earth 1,018 5
Brown 101 2
Carlton 162 1
Carver 991 4
Cass 86 3
Chippewa 126 1
Chisago 238 1
Clay 807 40
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 193 0
Crow Wing 279 15
Dakota 5,048 108
Dodge 143 0
Douglas 146 1
Faribault 99 0
Fillmore 78 0
Freeborn 377 1
Goodhue 232 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 21,050 860
Houston 63 0
Hubbard 39 0
Isanti 156 0
Itasca 153 12
Jackson 87 0
Kanabec 48 4
Kandiyohi 753 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 84 3
Lac qui Parle 10 0
Lake 25 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 285 2
Lincoln 62 0
Lyon 436 3
Mahnomen 31 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 214 6
McLeod 282 1
Meeker 91 2
Mille Lacs 83 3
Morrison 104 1
Mower 1,139 3
Murray 132 1
Nicollet 396 13
Nobles 1,807 11
Norman 43 0
Olmsted 1,877 24
Otter Tail 229 4
Pennington 74 1
Pine 132 0
Pipestone 166 9
Polk 171 4
Pope 55 0
Ramsey 8,312 280
Red Lake 27 0
Redwood 40 0
Renville 69 5
Rice 1,096 8
Rock 93 0
Roseau 58 0
Scott 1,782 25
Sherburne 801 11
Sibley 99 2
St. Louis 707 21
Stearns 3,019 21
Steele 378 2
Stevens 22 0
Swift 58 1
Todd 436 2
Traverse 19 0
Wabasha 107 0
Wadena 31 0
Waseca 193 1
Washington 2,478 51
Watonwan 395 3
Wilkin 41 3
Winona 286 17
Wright 1,019 6
Yellow Medicine 57 0
Unknown/missing 120 0
