August 17, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: All but 1 of area counties see new cases

Published 11:29 am Monday, August 17, 2020

Freeborn County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The new cases included two people in their 30s and one person in their 50s, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. The new cases bring the county’s cumulative case count to 370.

Of the total cases, 10 are considered active, and no one is hospitalized.

The following increases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 96 total cases

• Steele County: three new cases, 369 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 172 total cases

No new cases were reported in Mower County, which has had 1,126 cases.

Statewide, 567 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative positive cases to 65,716. Of that number, 58,859 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Six new deaths were reported from Beltrami, Hennepin, Scott and Stearns counties. All of the people who died were 60 or older, and one resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to decline from 290 on Sunday to 286 on Monday, with 155 in intensive care.

There were 12,690 tests completed on Sunday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,266,561.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 44 1
Anoka 4,064 115
Becker 166 1
Beltrami 275 1
Benton 332 3
Big Stone 25 0
Blue Earth 994 5
Brown 99 2
Carlton 158 1
Carver 964 3
Cass 81 3
Chippewa 124 1
Chisago 221 1
Clay 799 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 187 0
Crow Wing 271 14
Dakota 4,881 106
Dodge 137 0
Douglas 147 1
Faribault 96 0
Fillmore 76 0
Freeborn 370 1
Goodhue 215 9
Grant 57 4
Hennepin 20,625 851
Houston 59 0
Hubbard 37 0
Isanti 148 0
Itasca 148 12
Jackson 84 0
Kanabec 43 3
Kandiyohi 739 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 84 3
Lac qui Parle 10 0
Lake 25 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 255 2
Lincoln 61 0
Lyon 432 3
McLeod 271 0
Mahnomen 28 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 212 6
Meeker 90 2
Mille Lacs 79 3
Morrison 104 1
Mower 1,126 2
Murray 129 1
Nicollet 378 13
Nobles 1,799 9
Norman 43 0
Olmsted 1,843 23
Otter Tail 223 4
Pennington 75 1
Pine 133 0
Pipestone 164 9
Polk 161 4
Pope 48 0
Ramsey 8,132 274
Red Lake 26 0
Redwood 38 0
Renville 69 5
Rice 1,067 8
Rock 90 0
Roseau 56 0
St. Louis 677 21
Scott 1,734 24
Sherburne 782 10
Sibley 91 2
Stearns 2,962 21
Steele 369 2
Stevens 22 0
Swift 58 1
Todd 435 2
Traverse 16 0
Wabasha 101 0
Wadena 30 0
Waseca 172 1
Washington 2,392 48
Watonwan 393 2
Wilkin 39 3
Winona 279 17
Wright 985 5
Yellow Medicine 54 0
Unknown/missing 148 0
