Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new cases

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Saturday, according to daily updates from local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the new cases, one person is expected to be moved to another county’s list tomorrow. The other two people are a person in their 40s and a person in their 50s.

The county has now had 386 total cases, of which 21 are considered active. No one is currently hospitalized.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 101 total cases

• Mower County: one new case, 1,148 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 389 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 207 total cases

Statewide, 746 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 68,867. Of that number, 61,698 are no longer in isolation, and 316 are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care.

The state reported eight new deaths from Crow Wing, Hennepin, Ramsey and Sherburne counties. All of the deaths were 75 or older except for one person in their early 50s in Hennepin County. Four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,761. Of that number, 1,306 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 16,685 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,357,595.

