August 22, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 1:05 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Saturday, according to daily updates from local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the new cases, one person is expected to be moved to another county’s list tomorrow. The other two people are a person in their 40s and a person in their 50s.

The county has now had 386 total cases, of which 21 are considered active. No one is currently hospitalized.

The following are the increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 101 total cases

• Mower County: one new case, 1,148 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 389 total cases

• Waseca County: five new cases, 207 total cases

Statewide, 746 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative total to 68,867. Of that number, 61,698 are no longer in isolation, and 316 are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care.

The state reported eight new deaths from Crow Wing, Hennepin, Ramsey and Sherburne counties. All of the deaths were 75 or older except for one person in their early 50s in Hennepin County. Four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,761. Of that number, 1,306 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 16,685 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,357,595.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 45 1
Anoka 4,279 116
Becker 175 1
Beltrami 291 1
Benton 350 3
Big Stone 30 0
Blue Earth 1,047 5
Brown 106 2
Carlton 166 1
Carver 1,014 4
Cass 89 3
Chippewa 128 1
Chisago 256 1
Clay 819 40
Clearwater 17 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 194 0
Crow Wing 285 16
Dakota 5,191 109
Dodge 145 0
Douglas 146 1
Faribault 101 0
Fillmore 78 0
Freeborn 386 1
Goodhue 238 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 21,466 865
Houston 65 0
Hubbard 41 0
Isanti 161 0
Itasca 161 12
Jackson 89 0
Kanabec 52 4
Kandiyohi 766 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 85 3
Lac qui Parle 11 0
Lake 27 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 311 2
Lincoln 62 0
Lyon 442 3
Mahnomen 32 1
Marshall 31 0
Martin 217 6
McLeod 296 1
Meeker 93 2
Mille Lacs 83 3
Morrison 107 1
Mower 1,148 3
Murray 135 1
Nicollet 404 14
Nobles 1,822 11
Norman 45 0
Olmsted 1,907 24
Otter Tail 240 4
Pennington 74 1
Pine 138 0
Pipestone 172 9
Polk 178 4
Pope 56 0
Ramsey 8,493 285
Red Lake 28 0
Redwood 46 0
Renville 71 5
Rice 1,116 8
Rock 96 0
Roseau 63 0
Scott 1,819 27
Sherburne 821 12
Sibley 105 2
St. Louis 741 21
Stearns 3,071 21
Steele 389 2
Stevens 25 0
Swift 58 1
Todd 441 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 107 0
Wadena 38 0
Waseca 207 1
Washington 2,568 51
Watonwan 400 3
Wilkin 43 3
Winona 296 17
Wright 1,060 6
Yellow Medicine 60 0
Unknown/missing 120 0
