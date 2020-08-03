Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County for the second day in a row, according to the daily updates from the local and state health department.

The county’s cumulative case count remains at 354, of which 16 are active, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

Other area counties reported the following increases:

Faribault County: one new case, 83 total cases

Mower County: three new cases, 1,081 total cases

Steele County: three new cases, 330 total cases

Waseca County: one new case, 128 total cases

Statewide, 622 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total count to 56,560. Of that number, 49,565 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated two new deaths were reported in Anoka and Dakota County. Both lived in private residences.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,616. Of the total deaths, 1,231 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 302 people are currently hospitalized, including 153 in intensive care.

There were 15,870 tests completed Sunday, increasing the total tests to 1,070,925.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths