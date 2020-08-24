Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports second death; area counties report new cases

All area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to updates from local and state health officials.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative cases to 389. Of the total cases, 22 are considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included one person in their 30s and one person in their 50s.

The following were the increases and case totals in other area counties:

Faribault County: One new case, 108 total cases

Mower County: Four new cases, 1,162 total cases

Steele County: Five new cases, 399 total cases

Waseca County: Seven new cases, 219 total cases

Waseca County reported its second death from COVID-19. The individual was in their early 90s.

Statewide, 717 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 70,298. Of that number, 63,059 are out of isolation, and 310 are hospitalized, including 135 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In addition to the death in Waseca County, three other new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties. One resident was in their late 30s in Ramsey County, while the others were 85 or older. Three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department stated 12,296 new tests were completed Sunday, increasing the total completed to 1,386,513.