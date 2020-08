There will be a drive-thru Ruby’s Pantry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Assembly of God Church, 1540 S. Shore Drive in Albert Lea, according to a press release. Food will be available for a $20 cash donation per share, with a limit of two shares per vehicle. There are no income or residency requirements to receive food. Those attending must remain in their vehicle and follow traffic director instructions. Those with questions can call 507-373-7989.