Judy Myers

Judith “Judy” Carol Myers, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at the age of 79. She fought a fierce battle against Dementia and COPD with no shortage of spunk. She eventually succumbed to the effects of her disease.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 8 at 2:00 pm at the Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, with visitation from 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the Clarks Grove Cemetery. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Judy was born on July 1, 1941 in Clarks Grove to Elizabeth and Clayton Lunning.

She married her sweetheart, William Myers (Grandpa Bill), on August 6, 1966 at First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove. They would have celebrated 54 wonderful years together.

Grandma and Grandpa raised two children, “Troy Allen” and “Holly Sue”, in their Albert Lea home. She was a loving mother to more than just her own children, and an active home-keeper. Grandma’s house stayed spotless while taking incredible care of her kids. No matter how old, they would always be her babies and she would forever make sure they were okay.

They were active members of the Eagles Club since the late 60s. She helped in the kitchen and they both worked the Cancer Telethon. They enjoyed the sense of camaraderie amongst the community and being around people. They always loved visiting with their neighbors. Grandma and Grandpa enjoyed their daily rides around the lake, and trips to Walmart.

She was everyone’s “Grandma Judy,” always looking out for the people in her life, family or not. And she would never turn down a chance to visit over a cup of coffee or a long chat over the phone, “…and stuff, so…

She thought the world of her children and grandchildren, and we will always think the world of her. Simple words cannot measure up to the abundant love she showed us all, but her vibrant personality lives on through the memories we share.

I will forever miss hearing “Hello Tyler John!” I regret being so far away but I will always cherish and miss our phone calls, and the advice you’d give me whenever I needed it. – Love, your Tyler John

I will forever miss walking in the door and hearing you say, “Hi Nanners” along with a big hug. I am also so beyond grateful that Nolan got to meet his GREAT grandma. – Love always, Brianna

Though the time we spent together will never seem like enough, I will forever carry with me your laughter and that million dollar smile. – Love, Britt

I will never forget getting our hair washed in the sink. You always made sure we smelled good, and you always called us everyone else’s names besides our own! – Love you, Brandi

Grandma, you shine a light of love that keeps my heart so full. Our memories together are ours forever. I miss being your baby, but you’ll always be my sweet sunshine. – Love endlessly, Cali Carol

My Grandma — my best friend. Our bond is one of a kind that only you and I will ever know. I will “be good” for you, always. – Love, Hallie Girl

I will forever cherish that last time holding your hand and that big kiss on the cheek. I will miss you everyday. – Love your little boy, Nicolas.

Grandma was preceded in death by siblings, Richard Lunning, Barb Wright and Steve Lunning.

She is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Bill; children, Troy (Kellie) Myers of Austin and Holly (Jaime) Cantu of Albert Lea; grandchildren, Tyler John, Brianna (Kyle Dulny) Myers, Brittany (Derek) Kilby, Brandi Myers, Cali Cantu, Hallie Cantu and Nicolas Cantu; great-grandchildren, Gracie Kilby and Nolan Dulny; siblings, Jean Bergo and Craig Lunning; “granddogs”, Bella and Blu!

A very special thank you to Grandma’s hospice staff, her loving friend Mary, and her daughter Holly for taking such great care of her, and to our devoted Grandpa who provided invaluable care, comfort, and love to Grandma until her last breath.

Grandma was a strong and spunky lady. We will miss her every day, but she’ll continue to shine her light, a reminder that she’ll always be taking care of us… and making sure our hands stay warm!