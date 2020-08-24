Portion of Richway Drive to be closed Tuesday

Richway Drive will be closed to through traffic between Lakewood Avenue and Bridge Avenue on Tuesday due to a private sewer service repair, according to a press release. Traffic normally using this street for the Bridge Avenue detour will be rerouted west to Greenwood Avenue and north to Hammer Road. This repair work is expected to take one day and will be reopened to traffic as soon as the repairs are completed.

Any questions can be directed to the Albert Lea city engineering department at 507-377-4325.