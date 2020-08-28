Rose Marie Pick

March 18, 1928-Aug. 25, 2020

MARIE ROSE PICK, age 92, of Waldorf died on August 25, 2020.

Survived by her children: Laurie (Timothy) Valentin of Sioux Falls, SD and their children: Shanna and Madelyn; Richard Pick of Waldorf; Lisa (Tom) Grossnickle of Monticello; and Lana (Joe) Waldron of Elk River and their children: Danny, David and Jessica.

A public graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Zoar Cemetery in rural Minnesota Lake. A memorial service will be held on a later date. www.dennisfuneralhomes.com