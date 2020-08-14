Severe weather possible with afternoon, evening storms

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe storms this afternoon and into the night, with large hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

The greatest risk will be in central Minnesota, though most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be affected.

The weather agency stated thunderstorms are likely early their morning over portions of central Minnesota. While severe weather is not expected with these storms, locally heavy rainfall is possible.

Storms are expected to form in western Minnesota in the early afternoon and progress eastward across the state and into Wisconsin throughout the day into Friday night.

Numerous severe thunderstorms are possible with this activity.

The severe weather threat will be greatest west of the Interstate 35 corridor in Minnesota before storms weaken in Wisconsin.