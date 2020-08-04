Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Website now available with more information about district’s COVID-19 response

The Albert Lea school board voted unanimously Monday to move the start of school to Aug. 24 for additional planning for the new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board discussed plans for the year based off of state guidance presented last week by Gov. Tim Walz and leaders with the state departments of education and health.

The district is currently planning for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grades to attend in-person for the first quarter at the four elementary schools, while students in grades six through 12 will take part in a hybrid model — a combination of in-person and distance learning.

Families of students at any grade level also have the choice for their children to participate in strictly distance learning.

Superintendent Mike Funk said a survey sent out to parents of students on Friday that asked parents which type of model their child will participate in thus far has showed that about 75% of parents have selected in-person learning for their student while about 25% would like their child to participate in distance learning. District staff will begin reaching out to parents the remainder of this week who have not yet completed the survey.

The district also launched a new website at www.alschools.org/covid19 to provide more information to parents about health and safety protocols and plans under all three learning models.

