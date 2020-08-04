Sturgis rally visitors will encounter I-90 construction

People who are traveling across Minnesota on Interstate 90 will encounter several construction work zones but no detours on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota, from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16 attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, who ride or haul their motorcycles to the South Dakota Black Hills, a press release stated.

In Minnesota, there are a series of pavement and bridge repairs on I-90 from the Wisconsin border to the South Dakota border. Travelers will encounter single-lane traffic, lane changes and ramp closures in the work zones. Traffic slowdowns may occur in the work zones. Motorists should follow the work zone speed limits.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.