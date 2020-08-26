Taking on a puff pastry dish

Savor by Chef John Lowery

Salmon Coulibiacs

Ingredients

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 celery stalk, chopped

12 ounces center-cut skinless salmon

1 stick unsalted butter

2 green onions

8 ounces portobello mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cooked wild rice blend

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper to taste

2 packages or 14 ounces all-butter puff pastry, thawed

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon heavy cream

Lemon wedges for serving

Directions

Bring wine, 2 cups of water and celery to a simmer in a small, wide saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add the salmon, cover, reduce heat to low and cook until slightly opaque but still pink inside, about 3 minutes. Remove the salmon and let cool slightly. Strain the liquid and reserve. Flake the salmon into large pieces.

Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the green onions and cook, stirring occasionally until tender and lightly brown. Transfer to a large bowl. Melt 4 more tablespoons of butter in the pan, add mushrooms and cook, stirring until well browned, and add the green onions.

Melt remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in the pan. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until mixture is foamy and light brown. Gradually whisk in 1 cup of reserved poaching liquid and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmering until it’s slightly thickened. Remove from heat and let cool. Stir in the green onion and mushroom mixture. Add the cooked rice, salmon and dill and season with salt and pepper. Stir the mixture.

On a floured surface, roll the puff pastry and dust with flour as necessary into a 12-inch-by-16-inch rectangle. Cut out 12 4-inch-by-6-inch rectangles.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Divide filling evenly among pastry rectangles (1/4 cup each). With a pastry brush, moisten borders with cold water. Fold tops of pastry over filling, press edges and crimp to seal tightly with a fork. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm.

Beat together egg yolk and cream and brush each coulibiac with the mixture. Bake, rotating until puffed and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Serve warm with lemon wedges.

Chef John Lowery has 43 years of culinary experience and is a transplant to Minnesota from Florida. Over the years he has worked as a chef in various states, including Florida, Michigan and Minnesota.

He has prepared food for celebrities such as Adrian Dantley, Magic Johnson, singing group New Edition and boxer George Foreman. He lives in Conger with his wife, Kathy, and owns Conger Inn Victory Catering.