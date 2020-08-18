Thefts reported

Golf clubs were reported stolen from a vehicle at 10:22 a.m. Monday at 305 Sheridan St.

Police received a report of an employee theft at 12:59 p.m. Monday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Police received a report at 1:04 p.m. Monday of prescription medications that were reported stolen out of a vehicle overnight at 2144 Harmony Ave.

A windshield was reported stolen at 3:55 p.m. Monday at 1811 S.E. Broadway.