The Shibboleth Toastmasters Club announces the election of new officers for the Toastmasters year, according to a press release. New officers are Matthew Chavers, president; Nick Davis, vice president of education; Paula Lemke, vice president of membership; Peggy O’Neill, vice president of public relations; Susan Saltou, secretary; and Jerry O’Brien, treasurer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is meeting on Zoom.

Those looking to refine their skills or seeking to advance in their chosen profession will be amazed on the rapid progress they can make by attending meetings, signing on to Pathways for videos and cues about public speaking, and by practicing in front of a warm, encouraging group of Toastmasters, the release stated.

For more information, contact Peggy O’Neill at oneillpeggy150@gmail.com or 515-532-3639.