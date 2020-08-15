WCTA board candidates announced

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s nominating committee members Ross Schmidt, Dustin Jacobs, Doug Kingland, Sara Innes, Richard Chodur and Peter Brattrud met Wednesday, according to a press release.

The committee nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA directors Curt Helland and Shanan Redinger. The nominating committee named members Colin Wittmer of Alden and Jerold Magnuson of Hanlontown, Iowa, to be on the 2020 ballot.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the Sept. 24 annual meeting. A member’s only option to vote for directors is by mail, the release stated. Due to COVID-19, the annual meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 via web conference/conference bridge only.