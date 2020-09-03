3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon after two vehicles crashed on Minnesota Highway 13 at the intersection with Interstate 90.

Scott Anthony Merten, 53, of Adams, and Charles Carman Pierce, 78, and H Peach Winkler Pierce, 78, both of Blountstown, Florida, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Merten was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup north on Highway 13, and Charles Pierce was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van at the bottom of the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 90 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The report stated all occupants were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, Manchester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.