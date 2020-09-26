September 25, 2020

  • 70°
Albert Lea High School student Jaspar Flatten is this week’s standout student. - Provided

Albert Lea High School standout student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

Jaspar Flatten

 

Age: 16

Parents: Jaclyn and Tony Flatten

Where are you from?

Albert Lea.

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? 

Hawthorne.

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

Mr. Mikkelsen, because he is interesting and he makes class fun.

Favorite book/author: 

“A Stolen Life” by Jaycee Dugard.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

Rugby, dance, hunting and fishing. I help assist at two different day cares. I’ve maintained the A honor roll all throughout high school.

What do you want to do after high school?

Be a radiologist technician.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials