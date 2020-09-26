Albert Lea High School standout student
Jaspar Flatten
Age: 16
Parents: Jaclyn and Tony Flatten
Where are you from?
Albert Lea.
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?
Hawthorne.
Favorite teacher of all time and why?
Mr. Mikkelsen, because he is interesting and he makes class fun.
Favorite book/author:
“A Stolen Life” by Jaycee Dugard.
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:
Rugby, dance, hunting and fishing. I help assist at two different day cares. I’ve maintained the A honor roll all throughout high school.
What do you want to do after high school?
Be a radiologist technician.
