City’s building permits still up over last year

Valuations for building permits issued by the city of Albert Lea increased a total of about $2.45 million during the months of July and August, according to city reports.

The city issued permits totaling $1,710,697 in July and $735,633 in August.

The annual valuation for building permits is now at $24,091,022.

This compares to the city’s report at the end of August 2019, which showed a permit valuation of $20,506,876.

The July report included permits for the new Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd. firm in the former Elks Lodge with a valuation of $840,000, and two new 4,800 square foot storage units on Spark Avenue valued at $195,000.

It also included new roofs at Lou-Rich, Albert Lea Family Y and Tri-State Tax & Accounting, totaling about $269,000.

In August, a permit with a valuation of about $200,000 was given for remodeling at 218 S. Washington Ave., along with four commercial re-roofing projects valued at a total of $243,200.