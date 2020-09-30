Club announces scholarship winners

Albert Lea Eagles No. 2258 Past Presidents Club announced two winners for a scholarship, according to a press release. The two winners passed all requirements of the application and will be going into fields that will help others.

Codie Wolfe graduated from Austin High School and is attending South Dakota State University to major in biotechnology. He is the son of Carrie Brandsoy of Austin and the grandson of member Kathleen Halvorson of Albert Lea.

The second scholarship winner is Brendan Fredrickson of Albert Lea. He is the son of Kelley Turnmire of Albert Lea and the grandson of Dennis and Sandy Fredrickson of Glenville. He is attending South Dakota State University to study engineering.