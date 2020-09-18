Council votes to offer manager position

The Albert Lea City Council voted Thursday evening to offer the position of city manager to Patrick Rigg, the city administrator and finance director in Evansville, Wisconsin, after four candidates spent a full day in interviews with community leaders, city employees and the council.

Several of the councilors said they thought any of the four candidates they interviewed for the job would do well in the position, but after some deliberations and then a break, six out of the seven councilors named Rigg as their top choice. Third Ward Councilor Jason Howland listed him as his second choice but said he would support him in the position.

In a final vote, all councilors ultimately voted to move forward with negotiations with Rigg.

Other candidates who interviewed were Glenn Anderson, city administrator/economic development director/utility superintendent in Sibley, Iowa; Bradley Hanson, city administrator/clerk in Mondovi, Wisconsin; and James Thomas, former city manager in Claremore, Oklahoma. A fifth candidate, Martin Moore, former city manager of Batavia, New York, previously withdrew from consideration.

The council is looking for a new manager after former Albert Lea Manager David Todd resigned at the end of May.

After coming out of the interviews Thursday evening, the councilors were initially split on their favorites. They each identified their top two selections, with Rigg and Thomas receiving the most mentions, though Anderson and Hanson were identified as top picks for two councilors.

Mayor Vern Rasmussen said he thought Rigg did well in his interview and has shown great perseverance in his life.

Sixth Ward Councilor Al Brooks said he thought Rigg would fit in well and that although Rigg is coming from a smaller community, he thinks he has the drive to succeed and would go the extra step in the position.

Third Ward Councilor Jason Howland noted Rigg and Hanson were his top two candidates and were the top picks among the department heads as well. They also received favorable comments from the community members who interviewed. He said department heads were worried about Anderson, which in turn made him nervous about hiring him.

First Ward Councilor Rich Murray said he had listed Thomas slightly ahead as his top pick initially but that a few things staff talked about and a few calls and emails he received gave him some concern. He said he recognized anyone in city management is likely going to have some people who aren’t happy with them and noted it should be taken with a grain of salt.

A few other councilors also noted Thomas’ experience as a plus.

Gary Weiers, management consultant for David Drown Associates, who the city hired for the search, said he planned to notify each of the candidates later that evening about the council’s decision and would work with a few of the councilors on negotiations with Rigg.

