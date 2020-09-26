Court Dispositions: Sept. 22-24, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Sept. 22

Seth Allen Larson, 40, 73971 Pinewood Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year.

Jose David Vasquez Ramirez, 34, 1142 Barclay St., St. Paul. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sept. 23

Thomas Ray Fuentez-Aase, 35, 215 Washington Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after revocation. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $480.

Davie Lujan, 55, 903 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Lance J Walters, 34, 1103 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Kendrick Darnell Washington, 33, 112 S. Second Ave., Albert Lea. Fees $280.

Sept. 24

Samuel Asa Salasek, 18, 921 Van Fleet St., Kelley, Iowa. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Barlet Roberts, 35, 2023 NW 86th St. Apartment 64, Clive, Iowa. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 84/70. Fees $130. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Delaranzia Nichole Williams, 46, 205 N. 74th St. Unit 104, Mesa, Arizona. Count 1: No proof motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.