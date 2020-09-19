Daily COVID-19 update: 7 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported seven new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to local and state health officials.

The new cases increase the county’s cumulative total to 511. Of that number, 72 cases are considered active and two people are hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new cases include one person between 10 and 20, two people in their 20s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

The following are updates about other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 130 total cases

• Mower County: 13 new cases, 1,274 total cases

• Steele County: four new cases, 516 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 425 total cases

Statewide, 924 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 88,721.

Of those cases, 80,407 are out of isolation and 241 are hospitalized, including 134 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirteen new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne and St. Louis counties. Of that number, eight resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,963. Of that number, 1,422 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state health department reported 23,157 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 1,815,774.