September 23, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties continue to report new COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:20 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Freeborn County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in the daily update from state and local health officials.

The new cases increased the county’s cumulative case total to 529, of which 66 are considered active cases. 

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included one person between 10 and 20, one person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.

There are currently two people hospitalized.

The following are updates from other area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 132 total cases

• Mower County: eight new cases, 1,308 total cases

• Steele County: four new cases, 530 total cases

• Waseca County: 17 new cases, 566 total cases

Statewide, 690 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 92,100.

Of that number, 83,507 are no longer in isolation, and 303 are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations is up by 13 from the prior day.

The state reported six new deaths in Hennepin, Itasca and St. Louis counties. All were 60 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,985, of which 1,433 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department indicated 10,319 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed in Minnesota to 1,873,867.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 74 1
Anoka 5,870 132
Becker 257 2
Beltrami 388 5
Benton 522 3
Big Stone 73 0
Blue Earth 1,632 6
Brown 182 2
Carlton 246 1
Carver 1,375 7
Cass 142 3
Chippewa 203 1
Chisago 466 1
Clay 1,316 40
Clearwater 26 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 219 0
Crow Wing 464 18
Dakota 7,280 125
Dodge 214 0
Douglas 278 2
Faribault 132 0
Fillmore 111 0
Freeborn 529 3
Goodhue 344 9
Grant 59 4
Hennepin 26,264 926
Houston 117 0
Hubbard 88 1
Isanti 271 0
Itasca 299 14
Jackson 137 1
Kanabec 116 8
Kandiyohi 955 2
Kittson 12 0
Koochiching 117 3
Lac qui Parle 47 1
Lake 57 0
Lake of the Woods 21 1
Le Sueur 446 4
Lincoln 105 0
Lyon 661 4
Mahnomen 46 1
Marshall 50 1
Martin 357 10
McLeod 470 2
Meeker 189 2
Mille Lacs 153 3
Morrison 216 1
Mower 1,308 5
Murray 156 2
Nicollet 515 16
Nobles 1,943 16
Norman 52 0
Olmsted 2,346 27
Otter Tail 407 4
Pennington 115 1
Pine 307 0
Pipestone 216 10
Polk 294 4
Pope 90 0
Ramsey 10,635 318
Red Lake 40 1
Redwood 151 1
Renville 136 7
Rice 1,311 8
Rock 162 0
Roseau 117 0
Scott 2,487 33
Sherburne 1,114 14
Sibley 189 3
St. Louis 1,451 38
Stearns 3,865 24
Steele 530 2
Stevens 94 1
Swift 123 1
Todd 483 2
Traverse 29 0
Wabasha 180 0
Wadena 67 0
Waseca 566 8
Washington 3,652 55
Watonwan 514 4
Wilkin 58 3
Winona 855 18
Wright 1,553 7
Yellow Medicine 169 2
Unknown/missing 218 0
