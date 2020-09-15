Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports third death

Freeborn County reported its third COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The individual was between 90 and 94 years old.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the person was one of five deaths reported throughout the state, of which two were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The other deaths were from Beltrami, Dakota and Hennepin counties.

The health department stated the state’s total death count is 1,927, of which 1,400 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 432 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 85,351. Of that number, 78,953 are no longer in isolation, and 238 are hospitalized, including 131 in intensive care.

The following are updates about area counties:

• Faribault County: no new cases, 128 total cases

• Freeborn County: one new case, 463 total cases

• Mower County: seven new cases, 1,245 total cases

• Steele County: one new case, 496 total cases

• Waseca County: four new cases, 397 total cases

The state health department reported tests were down again Monday with 9,672 tests completed. Those increase the state’s total tests completed to 1,733,292.