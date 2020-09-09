Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new cases reported across state
For the second day in a row, the Minnesota Department of Health reported smaller numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state, though these numbers also correlate to lower amounts of testing completed.
The state reported 282 new cases across the state, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 81,868. Of that number, 75,055 patients are no longer in isolation, and 263 are hospitalized, including 137 in intensive care.
Seven new deaths were reported in Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur and Stearns counties, of which three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.
All were 60 or older.
The state reported 5,373 tests were completed, which is down by at least a third from tests before the Labor Day holiday.
The following are updates about cases in area counties:
- Faribault County: no new cases, 119 total cases
- Freeborn County: two new cases, 426 total cases. The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases included two people in their 50s. One person was moved from the county’s list by the state. There are now 26 active lab-confirmed cases in the county, and no one is currently hospitalized.
- Mower County: one new case, 1,215 total caes
- Steele County: three new cases, 476 total cases
- Waseca County: eight new cases, 346 total cases
