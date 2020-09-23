Editorial: Be an advocate for the community on the internet

More than we all may realize, companies turn to social media as they search for possible locations to bring new businesses.

They’re likely looking for information about the business climate and whether the community will offer its support if they decide to come to town.

What will they find if they perused some of Albert Lea’s popular Facebook pages?

Will they find people constructively taking part in conversations and offering suggestions for improvement, or will they find people angrily talking about things they wish would come to the community or businesses that had been here in the past? Are comments bashing local businesses?

No matter which category you find yourself, we ask that you reconsider your responses to local happenings online and to instead seek to provide helpful dialogue.

Just as it matters how we interact with people we come across in-person in the community, how we all act on social media matters, too.

Get involved, do your research and speak to someone in person if you’re upset about something that happened at their business.

And remember, when you make a belittling comment on Facebook that it reflects back on the community as a whole whether you intended it to or not.