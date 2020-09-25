Gilbertson & Nelson

Ashley Gilbertson and Casey Nelson, both of Mound, were married Aug. 1, 2020, in Glendale by Melody Eckert.

The bride is the daughter of Dawn and Mel Gilbertson of Albert Lea. She is a 2011 graduate of Albert Lea High School and a 2016 graduate of Minnesota State University-Mankato, where she majored in dietetics.

The groom is the son of Tom and Jodi Nelson of Willmar. He is a 2010 graduate of Lincoln High School and a 2020 graduate of Minnesota State University-Mankato, where he majored in sports management. He is a professional hockey player.

Bridal attendants were Megan Jurgens, sister of the bride; Ariel Hodapp, friend of the bride; Kristen Rasmussen, friend of the bride; Whitney Wilson, friend of the bride; Heather Gilbertson, cousin of the bride; Michelle Huffman, sister of the bride; Emily Huffman, niece of the bride; and Jessie Gilbertson, cousin of the bride.

Groom attendants were Josh Nelson, brother of the groom; Jordan Nelson, friend of the groom; Chris Steiner, friend of the groom; Dylan Margonari, friend of the groom; and Carter Foguth, friend of the groom