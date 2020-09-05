Letter: Virus is becoming tool of leftists

So data like this that doesn’t promote the fear narrative is unfounded, but when the CDC says wear a mask etc.,we should bow without questions? Of course you didn’t say that we should bow without question, but you don’t have to. That narrative is promoted by outlets much larger than the little ole Albert Lea Tribune. This whole virus fiasco has become a political tool for anti-Trump leftists. The testing is sketchy, the data is misused or manipulated and the media engages in fear mongering.The gig is up! Apparently you folks at the A.L. Tribune want the gig to continue. Not surprising. Just report the news and don’t try and tell us how to analyze data. Thanks.

Doug Warner

Albert Lea