Madison “Maddie” Mann

Madison “Maddie” Caprie Mann, 12, of Albert Lea, MN passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 after injuries sustained from an ATV accident. Maddie was born on April 13, 2008 in Albert Lea, the daughter of Tim Mann and Mindy Toenges. Maddie was full of life and loved to dance. She went from studio dancing to TicToc dancing. She enjoyed volleyball, shopping, Starbucks, walking and biking with friends, swimming, getting manicures, family vacations and doing photo shoots. Maddie loved all animals including her dogs Winter and Hurley.

Maddie is survived by her parents Tim Mann and Mindy Toenges, sisters Brianna and Brooklyn Mann, grandparents Dan Toenges and Susan (Doug) Olson, great grandmother Delores Schilling, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends who were like family. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Gerald Schilling, Darwin and Vivian Toenges, and Donald and Rita Neblett.

Visitation will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 3 to 8 pm and from Thursday September 3, 2020 from 10 to 11 am, also at Bayview, followed by funeral service at 11 am. Burial will be at St Theodores Cemetery following family and close friends joining us to have one of Maddie’s favorite meals, McDonald’s Big Macs and fries.

The miracle of life for others lives on through her organ donation.

Maddie’s bright spirit will be missed by family and friends.

Visitation 3 to 8 PM Wednesday, September 2 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM Thursday morning at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 AM, September 3 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Theodore Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required in accordance with social distancing regulations.