Marilee E. Citsay

Age 84, of Albert Lea, passed away of natural causes at home with family, on September 22, 2020.

She was born in Northwood, IA to Thorvin and Rose Hermanson. She was a 1955 graduate of Albert Lea High School.

Marilee is survived by her children Mark (Connie), Renee, and Bret (Sharon), grandchildren Kayla, Ethan, Annika, Thorvin and siblings Delrose Rosenberg (Mason City, IA), Eldeen-Dixie Michaelis (Albert Lea), Dennis Hermanson (Atlanta, GA). She is preceded in death by her parents, Thorvin and Rose Hermanson (Albert Lea, MN), as well as her brother Dean (Sioux Falls, SD). She was a life-long member of Grace Lutheran Church. Her Norwegian heritage was important to her as she enjoyed rosemaling as a hobby and was a member of the Sons of Norway. She will be remembered for her selflessness, pleasant personality and quiet demeanor. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. Memorials in her honor may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 918 Garfield Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007.