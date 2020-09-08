Marriages: August 2020
Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in August 2020:
Paul Anderson Cerny and Rhonda Marie Wannarka, both of 72368 197th St. in Albert Lea
Timothy John Stoneking of 505 Hillhaven St. in Albert Lea and Erin Catherine Murtaugh of 313 Willamor Road of Albert Lea
Bradley James Wagner and Anna Margaret Leigh Sturtz, both of 16305 E. Alameda Place No. 206 in Aurora, Colorado
Joseph Charles Egstad and Rebecca Myers Brice, both of 408 Prairie View Drive in Cologne
Charles Carl Yoder and Arlisha Larae Jensen, both of 15282 800th Ave. in Glenville
Cody Michael Gaines and Jackie Jeanne Braun, both of 120 Second Ave. SE in Glenville
Blake Thomas Risius and Hannah Mae Johnson, both of 81741 State Highway 251 in Hollandale
Anna Elizabeth Waltman and Erick Edward Anderson, both of 1804 Fair St. in Mankato
Salvina Loreatte Redmond and Robert Walter Buneta, both of 210 Adams Ave. in Albert Lea
Shane Jacob Lange and Ivana Hulmanova, both of 7313 Schey Drive in Minneapolis
Matthew Robert Sims of 3485 Promenade Ave. No. 108 in Eagan and Rachel Elizabeth Lankford of 2217 Windsor Road in Albert Lea
Randy James Buscovick and Kari Lynn Matson, both of 1004 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea
Tyler James Thumma of 17544 25th St. in Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Courtney Shae Williamson of 705 Broderick Drive. NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Kayla Yvonne Figueroa and Scott Duncan Ross, both of 2003 Riviera Drive in Albert Lea
Crystal Valley cooperative purchases Shell Rock Ag
Crystal Valley, a farm supply and grain marketing cooperative in the Upper Midwest, announced it has acquired Shell Rock Ag... read more