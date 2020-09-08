Marriages: August 2020

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in August 2020:

Paul Anderson Cerny and Rhonda Marie Wannarka, both of 72368 197th St. in Albert Lea

Timothy John Stoneking of 505 Hillhaven St. in Albert Lea and Erin Catherine Murtaugh of 313 Willamor Road of Albert Lea

Bradley James Wagner and Anna Margaret Leigh Sturtz, both of 16305 E. Alameda Place No. 206 in Aurora, Colorado

Joseph Charles Egstad and Rebecca Myers Brice, both of 408 Prairie View Drive in Cologne

Charles Carl Yoder and Arlisha Larae Jensen, both of 15282 800th Ave. in Glenville

Cody Michael Gaines and Jackie Jeanne Braun, both of 120 Second Ave. SE in Glenville

Blake Thomas Risius and Hannah Mae Johnson, both of 81741 State Highway 251 in Hollandale

Anna Elizabeth Waltman and Erick Edward Anderson, both of 1804 Fair St. in Mankato

Salvina Loreatte Redmond and Robert Walter Buneta, both of 210 Adams Ave. in Albert Lea

Shane Jacob Lange and Ivana Hulmanova, both of 7313 Schey Drive in Minneapolis

Matthew Robert Sims of 3485 Promenade Ave. No. 108 in Eagan and Rachel Elizabeth Lankford of 2217 Windsor Road in Albert Lea

Randy James Buscovick and Kari Lynn Matson, both of 1004 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

Tyler James Thumma of 17544 25th St. in Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Courtney Shae Williamson of 705 Broderick Drive. NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Kayla Yvonne Figueroa and Scott Duncan Ross, both of 2003 Riviera Drive in Albert Lea