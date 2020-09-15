Nona Chesterman, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, formerly of Mora, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in her daughter Susie’s arms in Mora. She was 99 years old.

Nona was born on February 9, 1921 in Glenville, MN to Harry and Clara (Forseth) Morrison. Nona grew up in Glenville and Albert Lea, MN graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1938.

Nona married a returning WWII veteran, Sanford Ringham in October of 1946. They were blessed with two daughters, Sandra and Susan.

Later in life, Nona spent 18 happy years married to George Chesterman of Albert Lea until his passing in October 1989. The professional successes her daughters Sandra and Susan accomplished were in no small part due to the devotion and love given by Nona.

Nona had many interests throughout her life. She was an avid bowler, golfer and legendary cook. She loved classes at the YMCA and in 2018 was named North Florida YMCA Member of the Year. Line dancing with her many friends at the Council on Aging and YMCA was her passion.

Nona is survived by her children, Sandra (Bryan) Brooks, Susie (Jim) Anderson, John (Sally) Chesterman, Ann (Jon) Magnusson, Jane (Randy) Johnson and Bruce Chesterman; grandchildren, Zach (Sara) Anderson, Aaron Anderson, Matthew Anderson, Kris (Amy) Magnusson, Catrin (Mike) Schaeffer, Ryan (Lisa) Johnson, Davin (Jenny) Johnson, Tim (Carolyn) Chesterman, Patrick (Sayaka) Chesterman, Leah (Brock) Snobelen and Tasa Chesterman; many other relatives and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted online at www.aifuneralhome.com