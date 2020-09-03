Police release identity of body found
Police on Thursday released the identity of the deceased man found Tuesday morning in a wooded area near the former Farmland Foods site.
Police stated Cody Padraic Trott, 30, had been reported missing for about a week, and family, friends and authorities were attempting to find him.
He was found by a separate individual unrelated to the search.
Police stated previously Trott died of self-inflicted trauma.
The case remains under investigation.
