Ruth E. Strand

Ruth Eloise Strand, 90, of Albert Lea, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society.

Ruth was born December 31, 1929 in rural New Richland, MN, the daughter of Gerhardt O. and Clara O. (Johnson) Hatle and was the youngest of eleven children.

On August 20, 1952, she was married to Lyle J. Strand in Northwood, IA. They had three children: Lynn, Terry, and Jayne. From 1980-1986, Ruth owned and operated the Clothing Care Center with her business partner, Bud Herman.

Ruth was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as unit president and held other positions within the unit. Ruth loved golf, playing the piano, walking, crossword puzzles, and visiting her friends.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Lynn (Nancy) Strand, Terry Strand, Jayne (Brian) Vairma; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Hansen; and other extended family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Lyle, five brothers; four sisters; and numerous other relatives.

By request, there will be no public services. A private graveside service for immediate family will take place at Ft. Snelling, with burial next to her husband.

Memorials can be made to the American Legion Auxiliary or the VFW Auxiliary.