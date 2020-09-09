Theft by fraud and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft by fraud at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in Alden.

Illegal dumping reported

Deputies received a report of a person who was illegally dumping items at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at 25237 755th Ave., Clarks Grove.

1 cited for alcohol violations

Deputies cited Andre Hakeem Coleman, 19, for open container violation, minor in possession of alcohol and no driver’s license after a traffic stop at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Katherine Street and East Main Street in Albert Lea.

Door kicked in

Police received a report of a door that was reportedly kicked in at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday at 528 Court St.