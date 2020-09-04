September 5, 2020

  • 66°

United South Central picks up tennis win

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:41 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

WELLS — The United South Central girls’ tennis team was looking for its first win Thursday night going up against Tri-City/Cleveland.

The Rebels dominated for five straight set victories to take down the Titans, 5-2.

In singles action, senior Delaney Weber got a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 2 spot,  junior Elizabeth Romano got a narrow 6-2, 7-6 win at the No. 3 spot and sophomore Kelsie Chapman got a 7-5, 6-2 win at the No. 4 slot.

The lone loss in singles play for the Rebels came at the No. 1 position, where senior Alyson Swanson nearly pulled out the win, but lost in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

In doubles action, juniors Macy and Maya Zebro won in the No.1 spot by scores of 6-4, 6-3.

The senior team of Lauren Zebro and Olivia Schwartz also won 6-4, 6-4 in the No. 2 spot.

The team of senior Hanna Olson and junior Brooklyn Yokiel were the only doubles loss, falling 7-6, 6-1 in their match at No. 3.

The Rebels climb to 1-1 on the season and will play again Tuesday when they host the Stars of Southwest Christian.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials